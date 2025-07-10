Sabrina Carpenter fans react to latest ‘Man’s Best Friend’ album cover

After landing into the hot waters with the allegedly provocative debut cover of her upcoming Man’s Best Friend album, Sabrina Carpenter is now taking back the control with a new version.

The Espresso hitmaker unveiled a new cover on Tuesday, July 8, via her official Instagram. With the latest edition, fans seem thrilled by the toned down but equally striking version, which is part of a limited rose vinyl release.

The artwork features the Please Please Please chart topper clad in black lingerie, lounging in a room filled with flower bouquets, presumably sent to her by a number of suitors.

Her fans went gaga over the new artwork, expressing their excitement and saying it should have been the original cover, with one commenting, "Exactly… why wasn’t this the cover from the beginning?"

"I am obsessed with this one like wtf ???? wow," another exclaimed, followed by a third, "Sab!! This is incredible. Such a glowing, flower-y angel!!"

"Approved by God 2.0," a fourth added, referring to the second album cover, which the 26-year-old pop star debuted after sparking controversy with the first one.

She playfully called the alternate cover "approved by God," showing her in a Marilyn Monroe–inspired pose beside a suited man.

Other admirers echoed similar sentiments, calling it their favourite artwork so far among all her covers.

Carpenter's new album, Man's Best Friend, is scheduled to be released on August 29.