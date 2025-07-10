Vanessa Kirby embraces baby bump at ‘Fantastic Four’ event red carpet

Pregnant Vanessa Kirby at ‘Fantastic Four’ Berlin event

Vanessa Kirby turned heads in Berlin on July 8 as she proudly showed off her growing baby bump during an event for her upcoming film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The 37-year-old actress wowed in a sleek, long-sleeved black body-con maxi dress featuring sheer panels and bold cutouts at the hips.

She gently placed her hand on her bump while posing for cameras on the blue carpet, looking confident and radiant.

Known for her role in The Crown, Kirby is now stepping into the Marvel universe alongside co-stars Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

The rebooted franchise is set to hit theaters later this month.

Her pregnancy was first noticed back on May 31 during the CCXPMX Film Festival in Mexico City, where she wore a shimmering dark turquoise gown that highlighted her bump beautifully.

Although Kirby has not publicly confirmed her pregnancy or shared how far along she is, she is currently in a relationship with Paul Rabil, president of the Premier Lacrosse League.

Rabil made their romance Instagram official in November 2023, writing, "From the very minute we first met in Des Moines, around the world and back, life is far better, more purposeful and more beautiful with you."

Since then, the couple has kept things fairly private, though Kirby recently posted snapshots from a quiet vacation with Rabil.

While they’re staying low-key, Kirby’s public appearances speak volumes, and fans are clearly thrilled for what’s next, both on screen and in her personal life.