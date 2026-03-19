Demi Lovato reflects on why birthday cake recipe in new cookbook is 'so meaningful'

Demi Lovato is looking back at the recovery from her eating disorder.

On March 18, the 33-year-old singer said that the recipe of a cake she added in her new cookbook, "One Plate at a Time: Recipes for Finding Freedom with Food", is one of her favorite recipes.

Advertisement

“There's so many great recipes in this book,” she said. “I'm so proud of them all.”

“There's a time in my life where I wouldn't celebrate my birthdays with cakes, and so to have a birthday cake recipe in my cookbook is so meaningful and has been so rewarding,” she noted.

Calling the cookbook “a celebration" of how far she has come in the recovery of her eating disorder, she said, “I used to step foot into a grocery store and break down into tears because I was so overwhelmed by all of the food.”

The Disney alum added, “And now I'm not only going into grocery stores and shopping myself, but I'm also cooking the meals that I'm making, and that's a huge win for me.”

The cookbook is all set to hit shelves on March 31.