Doja Cat gets honest about responding to online hate: 'Useless way to spend time'

Doja Cat gets honest about responding to online hate: 'A useless way to spend time'

Doja Cat does not shy away from clapping back at critics, especially online.

The 30-year-old pop singer opened up about her habit of calling out her haters on online spaces.

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"Well, that’s the question I’ve been waiting for," she told Vogue. "When I feel that I’m threatened, even though it may not be a threat at all, it rhymes with: You are failing."

Doja went on to say, “I feel like I have to defend my creative choices, and then I give those people power even though they could be anybody — they could have Cheeto dust on their fingers and have no job."

When is she going to stop doing this? The outlet inquired.

“I don’t know," she replied. "In life, you grow. We’ll see where I am when I’m 50, if I’m still on Twitter doing stuff like that, who knows? Hopefully not."

Doja was further asked if she knowingly seeks out negative comments online, to which she replied that artists "can be quite critical" about themselves and sometimes look for validation for the things they are insecure about.

While explaining, she noted, "You feel you’re more in control in a sense. 'I’ve got it all figured out. I can’t sing. I’ve got it all figured out. I am ugly. I got it all figured out. I got cankles.' "

However, Doja believes, “It’s a useless way to spend your time."

"It doesn’t do anything for you other than entertain a part of you that was built during your childhood, a part of you that is stuck in the past," she added.