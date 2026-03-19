Zendaya, Robert Pattinson's new film sparks backlash over disturbing plot twist: Report
Zendaya shocks viewers with disturbing confession in 'The Drama.'
Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's new film is said to have a much darker turn, opposite to what "The Drama" is being promoted as a lighthearted wedding movie.
As per a report by TMZ, the A24-produced film follows a couple preparing for their wedding.
However, things started to go south when a week before the wedding, they played a game with friends where everyone shared the worst thing they had ever done.
During the game, Zendaya’s character shocks everyone with a major confession.
The insiders, who claim to have seen the movie, told the outlet that Zendaya's character reveals that, as a teenager, she once planned a school shooting but backed out at the last moment.
And the unexpected twist left the viewers unsettled, the publisher reported, as the film is being promoted as a feel-good romantic movie.
A bunch of audience has raised concerns that the storyline is insensitive and an attempt to humanize school shooters. And showing in countries affected by such tragedies is inconsiderate.
Despite the controversy, some early viewers have praised the film, calling it “brilliant” and appreciating its bold twist.
"The Drama" is all set to hit theaters on April 3.
-
Lorde reaches for ‘feeling of openness’ with latest career decision
-
Ricki Lake makes bombshell confession about her split-second transformation
-
Uma Thurman defends 'choice to be happy' over living in Los Angeles
-
Dave Grohl admits he ‘still has a hard time’ coping with Taylor Hawkins death
-
Chelsea Handler recalls going broke and borrowing 'couple thousand dollars' from new lover on first meeting
-
Whoopi Goldberg goes unfiltered about her hookup lifestyle at 70
-
Michael B. Jordan’s 2026 Oscar win: What films will he star in after 'Sinners'?
-
Neil Sedaka’s cause of death made public weeks after unexpected passing