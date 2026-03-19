Zendaya, Robert Pattinson's new film sparks backlash over disturbing plot twist: Report

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's new film is said to have a much darker turn, opposite to what "The Drama" is being promoted as a lighthearted wedding movie.

As per a report by TMZ, the A24-produced film follows a couple preparing for their wedding.

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However, things started to go south when a week before the wedding, they played a game with friends where everyone shared the worst thing they had ever done.

During the game, Zendaya’s character shocks everyone with a major confession.

The insiders, who claim to have seen the movie, told the outlet that Zendaya's character reveals that, as a teenager, she once planned a school shooting but backed out at the last moment.

And the unexpected twist left the viewers unsettled, the publisher reported, as the film is being promoted as a feel-good romantic movie.

A bunch of audience has raised concerns that the storyline is insensitive and an attempt to humanize school shooters. And showing in countries affected by such tragedies is inconsiderate.

Despite the controversy, some early viewers have praised the film, calling it “brilliant” and appreciating its bold twist.

"The Drama" is all set to hit theaters on April 3.