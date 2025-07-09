Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom show there's no bad blood in post split family outing

Katy Perry and her ex-fiance Orlando Bloom continue to show a united and amicable front despite their recent breakup.

On Wednesday, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 48, shared a rare photo featuring himself, the pop star, 40, their four-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, and his 13-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with e-wife Miranda Kerr.

The picture captured the blended family smiling aboard a yacht cruising along Italy's scenic Amalfi Coast.

In the heartwarming moment, Daisy is perched on her father's shoulders, resting her head affectionately on Perry, who gently held her arm as they soaked in the stunning Mediterranean views.

Bloom also shared a sweet snapshot of just himself, Daisy, and Flynn standing on a balcony w3ith colourful cliffside homes in the background.

Standing beside his younger sister and father, Flynn appeared nearly as tall as Bloom. The post quickly gained traction on social media, with fans praising their co=parenting dynamic.

One user wrote,'What a beautiful photograph!'

'Them hanging out together just for their children even tho they broke up is so right of them as parents,' another gushed.

Earlier this month, a source revealed to US Weekly that the couple had officially parted ways but remained on good terms.

'Kate is understandably upset but also relieved to avoid going through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life.'