Susan Boyle returns to social media after 2 years hiatus

Susan Boyle makes social media comeback after years

Susan Boyle is officially back—and she’s bringing all the pink power and positive vibes with her.

The Britain’s Got Talent icon returned to Instagram on April 1, and no, it wasn’t an April Fool’s prank.

Dressed in a bright pink blazer and serving up some sparkle, Susan shared a cheerful video message with fans, saying, “I am back, definitely back.” It also happened to be her birthday, which she called “a special day,” and yes, she’s got more than just cake to celebrate.

“Today’s a special day — it’s my birthday!” she captioned the post. “But I’ve got something exciting to share. I’m back and working on some wonderful new projects that I can’t wait for you to hear about!”

While she didn’t spill the tea just yet, she did leave a little tease for fans eager for what’s next.

“I can’t wait to do more,” she added, keeping the energy high and hopeful. “I just wanted to say how much I’ve missed you all. Your support means the world to me and I’m more determined and excited than ever.”

This marks Susan’s first Instagram post since 2023, when she candidly spoke about recovering from a minor stroke she suffered in 2022.

In that previous update, she opened up about her struggle to regain her speech and singing voice.

“For the past year I have worked so hard to get my speech and singing back,” she wrote at the time, “with the sole aim of being able to sing on stage again.”

And that goal? Achieved—beautifully.

She made a triumphant return to the spotlight during the Britain’s Got Talent Season 16 finale with a surprise performance of I Dreamed a Dream, the very song that catapulted her into global stardom during her unforgettable Season 3 audition.

When asked by hosts Dec Donnelly and Ant McPartlin how it felt to be back on stage, Susan didn’t hold back, “It feels great.” She added, “I have fought like crazy to get back on stage. And I have done it.”

From a viral sensation to a symbol of resilience, Susan Boyle continues to inspire—and now, with new projects in the works, she’s ready to sing a whole new chapter.