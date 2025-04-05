Drew Barrymore reacts dramatically after kissing Matt Bomer on talk show

Drew Barrymore on kissing Matt Bomer

Drew Barrymore is proving once again that daytime TV can still deliver steamy surprises—especially when Matt Bomer’s in the building.

During the April 4 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 50-year-old host welcomed Mid-Century Modern stars Matt Bomer, Nathan Lane, and Nathan Lee Graham to her set.

But things got playfully flirty right off the bat when Bomer, 47, took his greeting to the next level.

“I mean, should we kiss?” he asked as he walked toward Barrymore. And with zero hesitation, the two leaned in and sealed it with a smooch before pulling back into a warm hug.

“It’s the only action that I get,” Barrymore quipped, not missing a beat.

“And I just ate cacio e pepe!” she added while wiping Bomer’s mouth. The actor, who’s been married to Simon Halls since 2011, joined in on the fun with, “Same, by the way. I’ve been married for years, so same.”

Clearly, the moment was too much for Barrymore, who dramatically collapsed onto the floor before the interview could even begin.

Ever the gentleman, Bomer helped her back up. That’s when Graham jumped in with, “You might have to give her mouth-to-mouth,” prompting Barrymore to tease, “He usually does!”

“I had to get that out of the way,” Bomer said, with Lane chiming in moments later, “Would you like to be alone?”

Once they all took their seats, Barrymore kept the charm coming, confessing that only two people have had the honor of a “smoochy-toodles” on her show—Bomer and Andrew Rannells.

Lane couldn’t help but poke fun, “Well, you’ve gotta move on from gay men.”

But Barrymore stood her ground. “I’m not giving up gay men for anything,” she declared. Graham agreed with a grin, “Me neither!” Barrymore added with a laugh, “I’m always barking up the wrong tree and every time I’m attracted to a guy, [he’s] gay.”