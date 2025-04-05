Halle Berry calls Chris Hemsworth her 'favourite person' in the world

Halle Berry has recently sung praises of Chris Hemsworth, calling him “favourite person” in the world.

In an exclusive interview with E! News at CinemaCon 2025, both stars opened up about their working experience on the set of a new movie, Crime 101.

The X-Men actress admitted Chris is “one of my new favourite people in the whole wide world”

Sharing real reason, Halle told the outlet, “I won’t go into the details now but he stood up for me in a moment in our movie.”

“I knew right then I am going to follow this guy, be a fan of this guy for the rest of my life,” said the 58-year-old.

The Moonfall actress stated, “He stood up for a woman that he didn’t have to do and he did it.”

Chris, on the other hand, expressed his admiration for Halle and her movie projects.

“I felt very intimidated to sit opposite her within a scene and try and just be in awe of what she was doing,” mentioned the Thor actor.

Chris noted, “There are certain people that bring out not just the best in you but also sort of gives comfort.”

“So, it does feel like it’s a place to explore and a safe place to examine different ideas and that was the experience,” while working with Halle, according to the actor.

Chris added, “I loved every second of it.”

Besides Chris and Halle, other star cast included Mark Ruffalo, Monica Barbaro, Barry Keoghan and Nick Nolte.

Meanwhile, Crime 101 will release on Amazon later this year.