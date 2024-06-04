Prince Harry, Meghan Markle invite King Charles for Lilibet's birthday?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not include the royal family in their guest list for their daughter Princess Lilibet's third birthday party.

As reported by The Mirror, royal commentator Tom Quinn claimed that the former working royal has celebrated Lilibet's special day by throwing an intimate party at their Montecito home.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have invited their celebrity pals including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom with their daughter Daisy. However, no member of the royal family presented at the joyous event.

The royal expert said, "Rather than go for a low-key celebration Harry and Meghan have spent the past weekend enjoying a pre-birthday bash for their daughter Lillibet's third birthday – hugely expensive presents have been ruled out but the couple's mansion in California was awash with celebrities including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and their daughter Daisy who is just a few months older than Lilibet."

Tom added, "Shockingly no invitations to Lilibet's party were issued to members of the Royal Family," as the feud between the California-based couple and King Charles has ignited since their Nigeria trip.