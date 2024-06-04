Prince Andrew finally gives in to King Charles decision

Prince Andrew, who was allegedly defying his elder brother King Charles' decision to leave the Royal Lodge, has finally bowed to the monarch.

The Duke of York has begun renovations on his luxury 30-room mansion at Windsor to avoid exit from his favourite royal residence, seemingly giving in to the monarch's decision as the King reportedly wants the disgraced royal to bear all the expenses himself.

Andrew's 75-year lease agreement with the Crown Estate states that he must 'repair, renew, uphold, clean and keep in repair and where necessary rebuild' the property.



King Charles reportedly wants Andrew to "downsize" and move into the much smaller Frogmore Cottage, which requires less expensive upkeep as the monarch no longer wants to fund his brother’s lifestyle, which reportedly includes a £3million-per-year security bill at the property.



However, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's father has begun renovating his Windsor home to avoid eviction. The Duke, despite having no formal income, is willing to maintain the £30million property.



Andrew is determined to hold onto Royal Lodge at any cost. He will find the money from somewhere.

Contractors have started work on the Duke’s property this week, with erected scaffolding being pictured.

They, in talks with the Express, said: "The exterior paintwork could only be looked at once the weather improved and that is a task usually conducted every five years. Repairs to the roof were undertaken last summer, and the paintwork and windows will receive care and attention this year. Andrew is trying to keep within the terms of his lease."



However, if these terms are broken, he could be evicted.

The source said the renovations should be completed in a matter of months, adding: "Everything is being brought up to date by the end of this summer. Works have been in the pipeline for quite some time, hence why the scaffolding and skips have already been placed on the property and work began this week."



The Duke, who stepped back from the firm after the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, currently lives in the sprawling property with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.