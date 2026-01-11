Photo: Mark Ruffalo expresses strong political opinion

Mark Ruffalo has shared his reaction to the recent election of Zohran Mamdani as the leader of New York, offering his perspective on what the result means for the country.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, the actor addressed Mamdani's November 4, 2025, mayoral victory.

As fans will know, Mamdani made history by becoming the city's youngest mayor since 1892, as well as its first Indian American and Muslim mayor.

“Seeing Mamdani’s win in New York has really excited me about what’s possible in the United States right now,” Ruffalo said.

The Avengers star went on to argue that the country needs a new political direction that better serves working people and claimed that both major parties have been overtaken by corporate interests.

“It’s bulls***. And the people in America are suffering. If the people in America weren’t suffering, we wouldn’t be where we are right now,” he added.

Ruffalo, who has long been a critic of 79-year-old President Donald Trump, continued by expanding on his broader view of the current political landscape.

“You know, it’s a failure on both parties. They become completely captured by corporations, both parties. And it’s time for a new America that is for the working people who were the plurality of this country.”