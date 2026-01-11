Travis Kelce in talks to retire from 'NFL' ahead of next season: Report
Insider discussed latest developments about Travis Kelce's plans for retirement ahead of Taylor Swift wedding
Travis Kelce has reportedly already begun preparing for life after football.
According to a new report from Us Weekly, the Kansas City Chiefs star “has had talks with his team about retiring and not playing football next season,” signaling that his long NFL career could be nearing its end.
The update comes after Kelce and girlfriend Taylor Swift spent Christmas together on the field as he played what could potentially be the final game of his professional career.
The 36-year-old tight end took the field against the Denver Broncos on Thursday, December 25, though the night did not end with a celebratory win, as the Chiefs ultimately lost the game.
While Kelce’s future in football remains uncertain, sources say he has something else to look forward to in the months ahead.
Moreover, insiders close to the couple have revealed that Kelce and Swift are planning a wedding in the summer of 2026.
Reportedly, the pop sensation and the NFL star plan to have a "casual" and "private" ceremony with family and close friends when they eventually exchange vows.
