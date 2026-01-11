'Stranger Things' star recalls emotional last day on set

Charlie Heaton, famously known for his role of playing Jonathan Byers in Netflix's Stranger Things, has opened up about the final shooting day.

In an interview with People Magazine, the actor recalled the emotional moment of saying goodbye to the series.

Heaton told the outlet, "It’ll forever live in my memory," adding, "Just like gratitude for the people that I was working with. Love, not gratitude. It’s really rare."

Heaton went on to share, "You’re always looking for the truth in a scene, and you’re always looking to have these relationships. And that last day on set, the things we were shooting, it was just real honesty."

"I’m sad to say goodbye. It was a really special experience," he added.

On the other hand, the creators of Stranger Things Matt and Ross Duffer have also talked about Charlie Heaton's character Jonathan Byers' end.

During their discussion at Netflix Tudum, Ross said, "We set up that he’s been wanting to go to NYU for a very long time. That’s all the way back to season 1. So it made us happy to see him finally realize his dream."

"The teens had called us the day before we were gonna shoot that scene. I think Charlie, in particular, wanted some more specifics about what he was doing at NYU, so we all worked together to cook up this movie idea," Matt added.