timInside Timothee Chalamet bond with 'Marty Supreme' costar Fran Drescher

Inside Timothee Chalamet bond with 'Marty Supreme' costar Fran Drescher

Fran Drescher has opened up about her working experience with Timothee Chalamet in Marty Supreme.

In an interview with People Magazine, the actress expressed her "delight" to be starring alongside Oscar-nominated Timothee.

She jokingly said, "I mean, it's not like he wanted to be my best friend or anything. Even though I was open to it!"

"But he's a young lad, living his dream. I'm very happy for him. His success is well deserved," she added of the Wonka star.

Calling him "Very, very talented," Fran said, "I've always been a big fan of his. I like everything he does."

"I was delighted to be cast as his mom," she noted.

Furthermore, Fran Drescher revealed that she landed the role of Timothee Chalamet's mother in Marty Supreme partly through her connection with director Josh Safdie, whom she grew close during her time leading SAG-AFTRA through 2023 actor's strike.

She said, "It made us friends, because I always took his call."

"And then Marty Supreme was his next movie that was lined up, and Josh felt like me and Timmy kind of looked alike."

"And he said, 'I know your background, and I know there's a depth to you that I want to extract for this movie. I know you've got that in you.' You have to love a director like that. It's always the good ones," The Christmas Setup actress added.