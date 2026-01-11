Kelly Clarkson opens up about her kids after their dad passing

Kelly Clarkson has shared how her kids are doing after the death of their father and her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

For those unaware, Blackstock, who was a talent manager by profession, succumbed to melanoma at the age of 48 on August 7, 2025, after battling with it for three years.

Melanoma is a dangerous skin cancer that develops in melanocytes, pigment-producing cells that give skin its colour. It has the ability to grow quickly and spread to any organ in the body.

The 43-year-old American singer, songwriter, and television personality conducted a question-and-answer session on the official YouTube channel of the Kelly Clarkson Show, where a fan asked her to disclose one thing she does that makes her happy.

Clarkson, who shares her two children, daughter River and son Remington “Remy,” with the late Blackstock, said, “Snuggle,” adding, “My kids, they’re 9 and 11. Kind of that special little fun stage where they can wipe their own behinds, but they’re still small enough to, like, love cuddling and love snuggles.”

She shared, “There’s been a lot for our family recently, and so I have allowed my kids to sleep with me quite a bit.”

“It’s my two dogs, my two kids and me. It’s a lot. It’s been really special, though, because… the conversations you have during that time are pretty cute. So that’s probably my favorite time of day,” the mother of two explained.

It is pertinent to mention that Clarkson and Blackstock tied the knot in 2013, but filed for divorce in 2020 due to “irreconcilable differences,” which was finalized in 2022.