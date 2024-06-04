Meghan Markle reeling from grief, sadness ahead of 'poignant' anniversary

Meghan Markle is feeling all kinds of emotions as she prepares to mark three years since her miscarriage.

The Duchess of Sussex opened up about losing her baby a year after the birth of Prince Archie in a heartbreaking article in July 2020.

Speaking to OK! magazine, a source revealed weeks leading to the actual day are particularly hard for her.

She said: “She feels so blessed to have Archie and Lili and the family she and Harry have created. But naturally, as the anniversary of her miscarriage approaches, she does have sadness. The date is very poignant for her.”

“But Meghan is always looking towards the future and is just so grateful for the happiness she has in her life with Harry and the kids.”

Writing an Op-ed for The New York Times, the former actress recalled the exact moment she and Prince Harry discovered the tragedy.

“Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears.

“Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal. ‘Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief,’” she added at the time.