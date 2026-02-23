'Gilmore Girls' Milo Ventimiglia shares how he would react if his daughter Ke'ala Coral chose 'team dean'

Milo Ventimiglia would have no issues if his daughter Ke'ala Coral chose “team dean” one day.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, the 48-year-old American actor, who played Jess Mariano in Gilmore Girls, revealed that his 1-year-old daughter, Coral, can watch the famous series.

Referring to the love triangle between lead characters Jared Padalecki’s Dean Forester, Alexis Bledel’s Rory Gilmore, and his character Mariano, Ventimiglia said he would be "way okay" if his daughter was on “team Dean.”

He quipped, “I'd be way okay if my daughter eventually watched the show and she was team Dean. I get it because I'm team Jared, so I get it."

For those unaware, in the American comedy-drama television series, which aired from 2000 to 2007, Dean broke up with Rory at a school dance marathon event.

Dean, who was the first boyfriend of Rory, then mentioned her, Jess, and Sard Hallow, a newcomer to their town, and informed them that their feelings for one another were "so damn obvious."

Moving forward, Ventimiglia reflected on his lasting friendship with Padalecki and another Gilmore Girls co-star, Matt Czuchry, who was also one of Rory's love interests.

Alluding to Czuchry’s character Logan Huntzberger, the Rocky Balboa star noted, "I know that Logan and Jess and Dean were kind of very spread apart in who they were as characters, but Matt Czuchry and Jared Padalecki couldn't be … I mean, they're the best guys.”

"They couldn't be any lovelier as human beings, and I think it's nice that more than 20-plus years later we all still can talk about this show we were growing up on and come together as grown men just to recognize that and still have loving words for one another,” Ventimiglia stated.