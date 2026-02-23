'Devastated' Richard E. Grant details how a friend of thirty years betrayed him: 'Such toxicity'

Richard E. Grant faced betrayal by one of his close friends after being friends for 29 years.

On the recent episode of the Mad, Sad, and Bad podcast, Grant revealed that he accidentally received an email in which the friend of 30 years had explained in detail how she felt about him.

Calling to mind, Grant said, "What I thought was one of the five best friends in my life. She sent an email from Africa to a mutual friend in Australia who'd asked for my email address, and, because my name was in the body of the email, I got inadvertently sent this email."

He shared that the email "arrived on a day when I had heard for a third time that a film that I'd written and was about to direct, the finances had collapsed. And I was doing the final episode of Frasier," which was released in May 2004.

The Saltburn star stated that he cut all the ties with the person because he discovered "a paragraph of such toxicity" about him in the message.

"And I thought, 'That's not a real friend anymore.' And I was absolutely devastated. So I copied and pasted that and then sent it back. And I said, '29 years of friendship?'" Grant unveiled.