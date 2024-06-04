Lilibet's only photo with Queen: Prince Harry reduced to tears by Palace

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were dealt with several blows by the royal family after their bombshell decision to stepdown as senior working royals in 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex suffered a major setback when their request to take a picture of the Queen with their daughter Lilibet was denied. Harry was reportedly reduced to tears by the monarch's unexpected decision.

Meghan and Harry were keen to bring a photographer to the Queen and Lilibet's first face-to-face meeting at Windsor Castle during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 2, 2022, but they could not win the monarch's trust back.

The Sussexes returned to California without a photo but with tears in their eyes, with members of the royal family reportedly feared that pictures of the Queen and Lilibet could be shared with the streaming service or television networks.

Royal biographer Christopher Andersen later described the photo ban as a "bitter pill to swallow". He recalled how the couple's son Archie was pictured with the Queen at two days old back in 2019.



Andersen, who penned 'Brothers and Wives', told Royally US: "We now know that the Queen, well, the men in grey who really handle things, would not permit the Queen's photograph to be taken with Lilibet. That spoke volumes, it was a really bitter pill for Meghan and Harry to swallow. You have to remember, Archie was photographed with the Queen, and Prince Philip, and Doria Ragland when he was two days old."

The expert added: "It's a tradition to be photographed with the monarch when you're a grandchild or a great-grandchild. But this was a really different feeling."



Lilibet turned three on Tuesday (June 4, 2024). Meghan and Harry have thrown an intimate party at their Montecito home for their youngest child. Several of Meghan and Harry's close friends and family were in attendance. It's being claimed that the little princess has received gifs from her royal relatives.