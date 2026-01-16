Jennifer Lawrence blames internet for losing Sharon Tate role

Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about the real reason she lost the Sharon Tate role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Speaking on the podcast Happy Sad Confused, the Oscar-winning actress recalled Tarantino showing interest in working with her on the 2019 film. However, the film later starred Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate.

Now, Lawrence has spilled on what went behind her losing the role. She recalled seeing comments suggesting she was "not pretty enough" to play Tate.

She said, "And then everybody was like, ‘She’s not pretty enough to play Sharon Tate.' And then they didn’t."

Lawrence revealed that the negative reaction online may have discouraged the project from pursuing further. While she's not entirely sure whether the story has grown in her own mind over time.

"I’m pretty sure it is true. Or it’s that thing where I’ve been telling the story this way for so long that I believe it. No, but I’m pretty sure that happened. Or he just was never considering me for the part, and the internet just like went out of their way to call me ugly," the No Hard Feelings actress noted.

On the other hand, Jennifer Lawrence also revealed that she was offered Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight (2015), which went to Jennifer Jason Leigh.

"I turned it down. I should not have done [that]," she admitted.