Dolly Parton drops new version of her 1977 hit 'Light of a Clear Blue Morning'

Dolly Parton just dropped a new version of Light of a Clear Blue Morning in collaboration with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus, Reba McEntire, Lainey Wilson, and Queen Latifah.

For those unversed, Light of a Clear Blue Morning is included in the 79-year-old American singer-songwriter and actress’s New Harvest... First Gathering album, which was released in 1977.

On Friday, January 16, 2026, a new version of Parton’s 1977 hit Light of a Clear Blue Morning was released, featuring Cyrus, McEntire, Wilson, and Latifah.

Voicing her thoughts in a statement, the Backwoods Barbie songstress said, "I wrote 'Light of a Clear Blue Morning' during a season when I was searching for hope, and 50 years later that message still feels just as true.

“As I celebrate my 80th birthday, this new version is my way of using what I’ve been blessed with to shine a little light forward, especially by sharing it with some truly incredible women,” she added.

Notably, announcing her collaboration with notable singers in an Instagram post, Parton revealed, "Proceeds from this recording and music video will benefit pediatric cancer research at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, TN."

After the announcement, Wilson shared her excitement in the comment section of the Jolene hitmaker’s post by writing, "So excited for y’all to hear this."

It is pertinent to mention that the original version of Dolly Parton’s Light of a Clear Blue Morning secured the 11th position on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart as well as 87th on the Billboard Hot 100 at the time.