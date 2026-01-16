ASAP Rocky makes massive comeback with new album

ASAP Rocky has finally dropped a new album, Don't Be Dumb after eight years of wait.

Marking his first major blockbuster release following his 2018 album, Testing, the singer is back with a 15-track collection. While fans expected Rihanna, the album include high profile collaborators, including Tyler, The Creator, Doechii, Brent Faiyaz, Gorillaz, Jon Batiste, Thundercat, Westside Gunn, Will.i.am and more.

Rocky wrote on Instagram, "DONT BE DUMB OFFICIALLY OUT NOW!!! THANK U 2 MY FANS, TEAM , ARTISTS , CREATIVES , PRODUCERS , ENGINEERS , PARTNERS & EVERYONE 4 SUPPORTING!!!"

It is pertinent to mention that two previously released singles, Punk Rocky and Helicopter, appear on the track list with the former making waves starring Winona Ryder in the music video.

As per the details released early, Rocky explores multiple creative personas across he album. Tim Burton also played role in the creation of the album and Rocky expressed his gratitude towards the legendary filmmaker, stating, "SORRY 4 THE WAIT DON’T BE DUMB FINALLY HERE! THANKS TIM BURTON FOR HELPING ME MAKE THIS MOVIE."

Although ASAP Rocky has marked his major comeback with the album, it remains unclear if he also plans to tour across the globe. However, the partner of Rihanna is booked to headline Governors Ball 2026 on June 7 in New York City.