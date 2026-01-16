Real reason Timothee Chalamet thanked Kylie Jenner at awards revealed

Where Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner stand after PDA filled appearance

Timothée Chalamet not only brought his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, to the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globe Awards, but also thanked her in his acceptance speeches.

Fans have been gushing over Timothee and Kylie’s PDA and loving dynamic at both the awards ceremonies.

The Marty Supreme star won the Best Actor award at both the major awards and expressed gratitude for Kylie’s support in the three years they’ve been together.

Body language expert Darren Stanton spoke to The Mirror about what he observed in the actor’s mannerisms on the occasions.

According to Stanton, the Wonka star deliberately mentioned Kylie in his speech to signal that he’s serious with her. He added that the couple seems to be in the settled phase of their relationship.

Timothee and Kylie didn’t shy away from PDA, kissing several times during their outing. According to Stanton, they seemed secure and grounded and have moved on from the honeymoon phase.

The expert believes that the reality star has provided stabilityto the actor as he worked on big movies like A Complete Unknown, in which he played Bob Dylan, and Marty Supreme, in which he plays table tennis star Marty Mauser.

Stanton also noted that Timothee seemed confident and emotionally grounded during his acceptance speech. Kylie, on the other hand, seemed overwhelmed when her beau won and also mouthed "I love you."