Jason Momoa cherishes hosting Ozzy Osbourne's final gig ahead of his death

Jason Momoa took a look back at cherished memories he made with the late Ozzy Osbourne at his final gig.

The 46-year-old American actor and film producer appeared on the Thursday, January 15 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he fondly revisited special moments of hosting Black Sabbath’s final gig just a few weeks before Ozzy’s demise.

For those unaware, the Prince of Darkness succumbed to a heart attack on July 22, 2025 at the age of 76. Other factors that contributed to his sudden death were coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease, according to New York Times and The Sun.

Ozzy’s last concert, Back to the Beginning, a charity show with his band Black Sabbath, was held at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, on July 5, 2025, where he was joined by other rock legends such as Metallica and Guns N' Roses.

Jason, who hosted that show, opened up to Fallon by saying, “I had to host for them. He’s like a God to me. It was unbelievable, yeah. I loved him.”

Alluding to Ozzy, he added, “Then, sadly he passed, like a couple of weeks later.”

The Game of Thrones star went on to state that the Black Sabbath event was “absolutely insane,” because it was as good as the SNL50 party that also happened in 2025, where he happened to spend time with some of the most notable Hollywood stars like Cher.

“I don’t think there will be a cooler party in the rest of my life,” Jason Momoa remarked of SNL50.