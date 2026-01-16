Tom Brady explains how divorce with Gisele Bündchen affected his NFL career

Tom Brady finally broke the silence on his divorce from Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen.

Speaking to MLFootball, the seven-time Super Bowl champion detailed how his split from Gisele made his final year of his NFL career rough.

“My last season was tough,” admitted Tom. “I was going through, I had a lot of, you know, a personal family issue."

"And it was a challenge and it was very … it just took a lot out of me in terms of, you know, my ability to play," the professional player added, who parted ways with Gisele in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

Tom, who permanently left the NFL in 2023, said he’d always had his family in mind when deciding to step away.

“I had 23 years of [football] so I didn’t think I was missing anything, retiring,” explained the footballer player. “I felt like I always had a goal — 45. I was 45 years old, I wanted to spend time with my kids, I felt like, okay, now it’s time for me to be at all my kids’ games. They’ve been to enough of their dad’s games.”

“I tried to put as much as I could into it,” he said of his last season. “I felt like I owed to my teammates and coaches to give them everything I had. I wish it could have been a little bit better at the end. But it was just a unique situation and a unique year for me.”

It is pertinent to mention that Tom and Gisele share two children - Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13. The professional player is also a father of son Jack, 18, whom he welcomed with ex-partner Bridget Moynahan.