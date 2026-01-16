Sophie Turner backs Archie Madekwe as BAFTA announces nominees

Sophie Turner showed her support for Archie Madekwe as The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) announced nominees for emerging acting talent.

According to BAFTA's social media account, the Rising Star nominees for 2026 are, Robert Aramayo, Miles Caton, Chase Infiniti, Archie Madekwe and Posy Sterling

"Huge congratulations to this year’s nominees! Head to our link in bio to cast your vote in the only #EEBAFTAs category where you decide the winner," read the caption for BAFTA social media post.

Shortly after the nominees were announced, the Game of Thrones actress took to her Instagram stories, sharing Archie's picture and writing, "YES Archie."

Archie Madekwe is known for his role in the Apple TV+ series See. His films include Midsommar , Gran Turismo and Saltburn.

Sophie and Archie became friends after starring opposite each other in the Prime Video's Steal where Turner played Zara and Madekwe portrayed the role of Luke.

Meanwhile, Prime Video has released a first look at its upcoming Tomb Raider reboot series, starring Sophie Turner as Lara Croft.

Sharing picture of her character on her Instagram story on Thursday, the actress wrote, "Wanna raid some tombs?"



