Amanda Seyfried unveils how Channing Tatum teased her on 'Dear John' set

Amanda Seyfried recently revealed how Channing Tatum teased her on the set of Dear John.

For those unaware, Seyfried portrayed Savannah Lynn Curtis, while Tatum played John Tyree in the 2010 romantic war drama film based on Nicholas Sparks’ 2006 novel of the same name.

On Thursday, January 15, the 40-year-old American actress gave an interview to Deadline, where she was asked to share one of her favourite behind-the-scenes memories from her career.

She immediately called to mind her bond with Tatum and how he pranked her on the set of Dear John.

The Mamma Mia! alum Stated, “I don’t know if it’s my favorite, but it’s fun to talk about because it just goes to show the relationship that I have with Channing Tatum and Dear John.”

Seyfried then went on to reveal, “He and I effed with each other the entire movie in like a super, super fun way. He’s very, very funny and we had a great time,” adding, “He peed on my leg once without me knowing.”

“He peed on my leg on the beach and I didn’t realize at first, and then I was like, ‘Oh, that’s why he’s standing so close to me,’” she recalled.

Notably, this was not the first time the Mean Girls star opened up about her on-set chemistry with Tatum.

Previously, she told E! News, “Channing and I have a very similar set behavior. We don’t take anything too seriously, but we’re shooting a movie that’s very heavy, all about love and romance. It’s a tear-jerker, so we just like to play around.”

It is pertinent to mention that Amanda Seyfried even called the Deadpool & Wolverine actor her “favorite co-star thus far” at that time.