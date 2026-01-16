James Van Der Beek strongly opposes the idea of New Year in winter

James Van Der Beek recently got candid and voiced his thoughts on New Year's resolutions.

Taking to his Instagram on Thursday, January 15, the 48-year-old American actor talked about his aspirations for 2026 after announcing his stage 3 colorectal cancer diagnosis in November 2024.

Beek posted a video of himself in which he touched on the natural rhythms of life, looking directly at the camera.

Sharing his thoughts, he stated the winters should not be considered the best time to commit ourselves to New Year’s resolutions because it’s the resting period for animals and nature.

The Dawson's Creek star said, “Anybody else out there finding that your New Year’s resolutions are impossible to keep? I’m gonna say something, I don’t think it’s your fault. I think it makes total sense.”

He questioned the logic behind new beginnings in “dead” winter: “Why are we celebrating a new year in the dead of winter? Why are we celebrating new beginnings at a time when nature rests?”

Beek highlighted, “Animals are hibernating, birds fly south for the winter. The time to celebrate new beginnings, and a new year, and a new you and a new resolution is spring at the vernal equinox, when the flowers bloom and it gets warmer and the birds return.”

Also, the Varsity Blues alum claimed that starting a new year in the winter is clearly against nature, admitting that the Gregorian calendar makes “absolutely no sense.”

He asserted that the spring season, which comes in March, should be regarded as the start of the new year.

“I’m gonna say screw it. I’m gonna take the winter to recover, to rest and I’m gonna make New Year’s resolutions in the spring. Who’s with me?” James Van Der Beek quipped.