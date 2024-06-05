The-Dream, music producer faces rape allegations

The-Dream faces rape allegations

The-Dream, a music renowned producer has landed himself in a rape allegations lawsuit.



The GRAMMY-winning creator, who is credited for hits like Beyonce's Single Ladies, Kanye West's No Church in the Wild and Rihanna's Umbrella, has been accused by a former passionate singer in the filing.

According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, The-Dream, real name Terius Gesteelde-Diamant, committed to help Chanaaz Mangroe, better known by her stage name Channii Monroe, "become part of his so-called 'sanctuary,' like he did for Beyonce and Rihanna," but instead put her through a "prolonged nightmare" that included rape and "horrific psychological manipulation."

In the lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court's Central District of California, Monroe recalls being 23 years old in 2014, starting to work in the U.S. on an international visa from the Netherlands, dreaming of landing her career as a singer and songwriter.

She claims that The-Dream's subordinates reached out to her through social media soon with whom she shared her work samples. In response, she claims that she got an invitation from The-Dream to visit him in Atlanta.

She further claimed that "under the guise of pursuing a legitimate recording and publishing contract" with her, the I Luv Your Girl maker "lured [her] ... into an abusive, violent, and manipulative relationship filled with physical assaults, violent sexual encounters, and horrific psychological manipulation" instead.

There are many more allegations made about assault and violence is the filed lawsuit.

"Nearly a decade later, Ms. [Monroe] is still putting the pieces of her life back together, but she knows that without speaking up about what Dream did to her, she will never be able to heal from the harm he has caused," the court documents state.