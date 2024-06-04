Royal family shatters Prince Harry's dream

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly received fresh snub from the royal family over their Nigeria stunt.



The Buckingham Palace has reportedly shattered Prince Harry's dream of reuniting with the royal family at the upcoming event.

Meghan and Harry have not been invited to this year's annual celebration of the British monarch's birthday in London, according to People.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who didn't join the royal family for the first birthday parade of King Charles' reign as they were not invited, attended the event together in 2018 (one month after their royal wedding at Windsor Castle) and in 2019 (only weeks after welcoming their first child, son Prince Archie).

After King Charles and Harry's meeting in February, there were hopes and speculations that the royal family might send an invitation to the California-based couple to join them with their children during the celebrations.



However, Meghan and Harry's latest stunts have seemingly forced the palace to let them stay away from their celebrations.

A source has claimed: "Meghan and Harry's tour to Nigeria and the Duke's refusal to accept King Charles' offer to stay at royal residence during his recent trip to the UK, have seemingly forced the Palace to not invited them."



In 2022, Meghan and Prince Harry traveled to the U.K. and attended a special Trooping the Colour coinciding with Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations marking her 70 years on the throne.



However, they did not join the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony as in previous years. Harry and Meghan watched the festivities, including the military procession down The Mall and the Royal Air Force's aerial display over London, from a room above Horse Guards Parade along with other non-working royals.

It also remains unclear whether Kate Middleton will join the royal family at Trooping the Colour on June 15. She has attended the event every year since marrying Prince William in 2011 except when the event was altered for the coronavirus pandemic.

