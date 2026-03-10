Steve Carell reveals who's funnier between him and his wife

Steve Carell says there’s no debate over who gets the biggest laughs in his marriage.

The actor recently reflected on his decades-long relationship with his wife, Nancy Carell, sharing that the two still collaborate closely and often read scripts together after more than 30 years of marriage.

“After 30 years of marriage, we know each other pretty well,” Carell said. “We really do finish each other’s sentences, but people who know us know that she’s way funnier than I am.”

He added with a laugh, “She’s a super-talented and smart person. And, you know, she’s a babe.”

Carell added that now that they're empty nesters, the couple is enjoying a quieter pace of life and spending more time traveling and embracing simple hobbies.

“I have hobbies. I play sports. I hang out with my kids,” he said, joking that he recently became excited about buying a new leaf blower — and even upgraded to a leaf vacuum that straps to his back.

Carell and Nancy share two children, Annie and John, whom they have largely kept out of the spotlight over the years.

However, the pair made a rare public appearance alongside their father at the premiere of Minions: The Rise of Gru in 2022. Carell voices the villain-turned-hero Gru in the Despicable Me franchise.

“I put it out to them like, ‘The premiere is this week, do you want to go?’” Carell recalled. “And they were all over it. I think it’s nostalgic at this point. It’s been a big part of our family.”