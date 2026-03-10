Why Lewis Hamilton believes Kim Kardashian is his 'dream girl'

Why Lewis Hamilton thinks Kim Kardashian is his 'dream girl'

Lewis Hamilton is reportedly "very happy" in his new relationship with Kim Kardashian because he believes he has finally found his match.

"Lewis is head over heels and those closest to him believe he has finally met his match,” a source told Us Weekly on Monday. “He has waited over a decade for his dream girl and is crazy about her.”

The confidant further told the outlet that the seven-time world champion has been "FaceTiming" with the SKIMS founder "regularly from the paddock."

A tipster added that while the two can't spend as much time together as they would like, the mother-of-four has been "incredibly supportive of Lewis' demanding F1 schedule.”

“They are both very committed to making things work no matter how long the distance is or how busy they are,” the source shared. “Because their relationship started with a friendship first, those closest to them believe this could be endgame for them both.”

Previously, an insider told the outlet that the Ferrari star has not met Kim's children yet, but she is "open" to the idea.

"Lewis is such a great guy and has really been courting her and treating her right. He's been making all the plans and making sure she is taken care of," the source said.

Everyone around her thinks it's really sweet and what she deserves. Kim has had such a relaxed aura recently in all aspects of her life," added the insider.

For those unversed, Lewis and Kim recently enjoyed a luxurious trip together in Utah.