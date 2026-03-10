Dolly Parton ready to marry again after Dean's first death anniversary?
Dolly Parton decides to break major vow ahead of husband Dean's first anniversary
It is being reported that Dolly Parton is planning to marry again at the age of 80.
Following the death of her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, on March 3, 2026, the legendary American singer-songwriter and actress stated that she would stay single.
Now Parton has decided to move on in life and to be loved again, “as time has gone on, she's learned to heal from her broken heart. Dolly will get married again,” according to Radar Online.
The insider stated that nobody can take the place she holds for her deceased husband; however, “she’s no longer closed her mind to falling in love again – or even walking down the aisle again.”
"She may be 80, but there's still plenty of time to find a new man,” said the source.
The insider also claimed that Parton has been secretly dating someone for months and she's found love again.
Notably, this comes after the first death anniversary of Parton’s husband Dean, whom she married in 1966.
"I'm at peace that he's at peace, but that don't keep me from missing him. He'll always be with me,” the Jolene crooner said at the time of his death.
