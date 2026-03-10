'Culture Club' singer Boy George admits he uses AI to write music

Boy George admitted that he frequently uses AI to help him write music.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast, the 64-year-old singer revealed that he's written "like, five albums already" using artificial intelligence.

“I’ve written like, five albums already with AI… AI is brilliant. Nothing to fear,” said George. “I say to everyone, if you get replaced by a robot, you weren’t trying hard enough… Obviously I care about people losing their jobs… But there’s so many great things.”

The Culture Club crooner added that he loves the fact that AI allows him to work on his own.

“I have fantastic conversations with ChatGPT and I’ll say, ‘Oh that [lyric is] crap, that’s not what I would say,’” said George.

“You can train it. And my manager last night was saying, ‘You know you’re talking to someone in China.’ I was like, I couldn’t care less. I said, it doesn’t matter… An artist like me, they try to force you to work in an old-fashioned way. I’m ahead of them," added the Karma Chameleon singer.

For those unversed, George has been on tour with Culture Club since February.