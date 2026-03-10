'Heated Rivalry' star Hudson Williams claps back at toxic fans

Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams has a message for toxic fans.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Monday, the 25-year-old actor hit back at "hateful" people who call themselves fans of Heated Rivalry.

“Don’t call yourself a fan if you share racist/homophobic/biphobic/misogynistic/ageist/ableist/parasocial/bigoted comments of any kind. None of us need your hateful ‘love,'” wrote Hudson.

“We all respect and support and love each other and are on the same side if you can’t accept that gtfoh,” he added.

This is the first time Hudson has addressed the haters. It is worth mentioning here that the Canadian actor and his co-stars have been harassed online since the sports show skyrocketed in popularity after its release on HBO Max in November.

Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova, who plays Svetlana on the LGBTQ+ show, also shared a similar message on Instagram.

“Please, don’t turn something on the internet that is about love into hate. So much love was put into this project and we all have a genuine respect for every person involved in making it," penned Ksenia.

“We are not characters, nor are our real friends, partners, or family, and creating false narratives about us is not ‘love,'” she added. “So many good things have come out of this series, so let’s keep it that way. Share the love, the art, the dance parties, the friends that have been made, the positivity.”