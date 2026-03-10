Tom Ellis opens up about sharing screen with one 'Tell Me Lies' co-star on 'CIA'

Tom Ellis opens up about sharing screen with one 'Tell Me Lies' co-star in 'CIA'

Tom Ellis recently got candid and revealed which of his Tell Me Lies co-star should appear on his FBI spinoff CIA.

While conversing with Us Weekly about his erstwhile Tell Me Lies scene partner, the 47-year-old Welsh actor remarked, They’re all so good.”

“But I think because of this season and the way this season is going, I’m really excited about the work that Spencer [House] is doing as Wrigley,” he noted.

“He’s so brilliant. I’d welcome him onto any set that I was working on because he’s got so much to give,” Ellis gushed.

In addition to his desire, the Miranda star stated that his wife Meaghan Oppenheimer’s decision to cast him in Tell Me Lies helped him prepare for CIA.

Elis explained, “Tell Me Lies was practice for CIA. Tell Me Lies is basically what Colin does all the time. It’s really weird going from a character on Lucifer who prided himself on never lying to now playing someone who basically exclusively deals in lying. Because of what Colin does and because of how long he’s done it for, his sense of what reality is is probably a bit warped by now.”

Referring to his CIA’s character Colin Glass, he shared, “He chooses and hand picks what he tells people about himself. Sometimes you realize that that changes and you think about how reliable is this? How reliable is this source? But it’s always about self preservation. For the CIA, they can’t let anyone into their inner circle and so that’s why it becomes a bit of a stumbling block for [Nick Gehlfuss’] Bill.”

It is pertinent to mention that Elis, who played the role of Oliver in Tell Me Lies, is showing his acting skills in CIA on Monday, February 23, 2026.