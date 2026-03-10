Gwen Stefani makes unexpected confession linked to pregnancy at 43

Gwen Stefani recently got candid and revealed the drastic change came in her life after getting pregnant in her 40s.

During the recent interview of the renowned American singer-songwriter and fashion designer published on the Hallow: Prayers and Meditation’s YouTube channel, she opened up about getting pregnant with her son Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale at the age of 43.

Articulating her thoughts, Stefani said, “I really wanted to have another baby. I really did,” adding, “I couldn’t and I was old and [I] started talking about all these things … it was waking me up.”

The mother of three kids, Kingston James McGregor Rossdale, Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, and Apollo, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, tied her growing Christian faith to welcoming her youngest child in 2014.

Stefani’s actual spiritual journey started after she collaborated with a friend who became a believer after spending the majority of his life as “an atheist Jew.”

She explained, “I started working with this guy, and he was really like an atheist Jew that converted after being an atheist growing up in Israel. He was studying the Torah, and he had this big epiphany [and] awakening and he starts talking to me about the Torah.

It was the time when her eldest son, Kingston, “really wanted [her] to have a baby,” and she had to apologize to her because of her age.

“[I told him], ‘I’m sorry. Mommy is too old to have a baby.’ … [Kingston] was 8. He was like, ‘Please God, let my mommy have a baby.’ I just remember thinking, look at my little boy. He’s praying for me!” the Just a Girl crooner recalled.

Kingston was adamant and started praying “every night” to have a baby even though neither of his parents asked him to do it.

“I never taught him that, really. I think it was four weeks later and I was pregnant with Apollo, who I had at 44 years old, naturally, totally a full-on gift. That was the first miracle,” she noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Gwen Stefani is currently married to Blake Shelton.