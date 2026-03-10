Luke Grimes reveals how love story with Bianca Rodrigues began

Luke Grimes has finally revealed how he met his wife, Bianca Rodrigues.

The 42-year-old actor recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where he shared how his love story began.

Advertisement

“I never thought I’d be on a dating app to begin with. I was going through sort of a, you know, one of those times in life where I was just like, it’s lonely," said Luke.

"I just want to meet some people. My friend was on there. He was having a really good time. My wife was my first date, and we were married in 4 months,” he continued.

The Marshals actor further said, “I didn’t think there was any chance, you know, but I, I, honestly like since meeting her everything else in my life is sort of right sized like I found the thing I didn’t know what I was looking for and now everything else is just sort of a, a cherry on top, so yeah,” he said.

“I didn’t think I was gonna be mushy here today. I’m sorry. You have this vibe about you that I, I fell into it.," added Luke.

For those unversed, Luke tied the knot with Bianca in 2018, and the couple shares a 1-year-old son named Rigel.