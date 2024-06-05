Prince Harry makes big sacrifice for Prince William

Prince Harry has reportedly avoided new royal drama with his wise decision amid ongoing crisis within the family.

The Duke of Sussex has reportedly declined an invite to his pal's wedding as part of a "civilised understanding", according to a new report.

Harry's friend Hugh Grosvenor will marry duchess-to-be Olivia Henson in a lavish ceremony at Chester Cathedral on June 7, in what is tipped to be the wedding of the year.



The Duke of Westminster is close friends with both William and Harry, and the Prince of Wales will reportedly serve as the groom’s usher on the big day, which will see over 400 guests attend.



It has previously been reported that the Duke has turned down the invite to the nuptials. However now, a source has revealed the truth why Harry said no.



The Prince has "agreed to stay away" in order to let his brother perform the key role in the ceremony.

"It is understood that a civilised understanding was reached between the Duke [of Westminster] and Harry over the phone. It’s a long way to come from California, after all," the source told The Times.

They added: "Harry was invited but then agreed to stay away. The Duke’s diplomacy then cleared the way for William to perform the role of usher during Friday’s ceremony — a job that would have been beyond awkward if he was obliged to show Harry to his pew, even though he might enjoy telling him where to go."

It is not yet confirmed whether Prince George, the Duke’s godson, will have a role in the nuptials, as it falls on a school day. The attendance of King Charles and Queen Camilla has also yet to be confirmed. While, Kate Middleton will likely not be in attendance as she recovers from her cancer treatment.