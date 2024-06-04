Christina Applegate gets candid about depression amid her MS battle

Christina Applegate revealed her diagnosis for multiple sclerosis in 2021

Christina Applegate is opening up about how her battle with multiple sclerosis has enveloped her in “darkness.”

During this week’s episode of her MeSsy podcast with Jamie-Lynn Sigler aired Tuesday, the 52-year-old actress admitted that she’s experiencing a depression that she hasn’t “felt for years.”

“Like a real, f***-it-all depression where it’s kind of scaring me, too, a little bit,” she explained, adding, “because it feels really fatalistic. I’m trapped in like, this darkness right now that I haven’t felt [in] like, I don’t even know how long, probably 20-sometihng years.”

The Dead to Me star then candidly shared that she doesn’t “enjoy living” or “enjoy things anymore.”

For example, her recent surprise appearance at the 2024 Emmy Awards was the “hardest day” of her life as it left her exhausted for days after, despite receiving a standing ovation.

Applegate then shared that she’s “so afraid” to resume therapy as she’s afraid to confront her depression.

“I’m so afraid for those floodgates to open and that I won’t be able to stop,” she said.

However, she promised that despite her fear, she will ring up her therapist again.