Jessica Simpson smitten by Jeremy Renner amid romance rumours

Jessica Simpson is smitten by Jeremy Renner amid romance speculations.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine that the Blonde Ambition star had been leaving flirty comments on Jeremy’s Instagram.

“There’s a lot of unfinished business there,” said an insider while referencing Jessica and Jeremy’s fling back in 2010.

The source noted, “She still thinks he’s incredibly sexy and word is, he’s taken another shine to her, too.”

An insider told the outlet, “Jessica never expected to be single in her forties.”

“But the silver lining in this is finding out she’s still got it!” stated a source.

Interestingly, Jessica garnered attention when she left a fire emoticon on a March 8 video of him featuring working out shirtless.

The Avengers actor dropped a flame emoji of his own on Jessica’s March 21 album release announcement.

It is pertinent to mention that both stars reportedly sparked rumours in March 2010 when they made a connection at a party.

At the time, PEOPLE claimed that “Jeremy spent the night hitting on Jessica like crazy”.

However, Jeremy addressed rumours, saying that they only spoke “for three minutes”.

“Her hair stylist did my mom’s hair so we were talking about that,” said the actor while speaking to Us Weekly at the time.

Meanwhile, Jeremy and Jessica fans shipping both stars and considered them a potential match.