'Euphoria' cast's bitter feud comes to light ahead of season 3

The Euphoria cast is reportedly worried about having to act nice in public as they are getting prepared to hit the road to promote the third season ahead of its return on April 12, 2026.

Radar Online reported that Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi are not on good terms, but they will have to act nicely while promoting the hit HBO show.

An insider told the outlet, "It's known inside the world of the show that season 3 of Euphoria kept its leads as siloed unto themselves as humanly possible – meaning Zendaya, Elordi and Sweeney's storylines don't cross over substantially. They each have their own stories tracking through the episodes and even their own set of guest stars.”

"Nevertheless, these three stars are going to have to find some kind of peace – even a temporary one – because promoting this series is going to be so much more powerful if they're able to do the magazine covers and the television appearances as a group," the source explained.

Elordi, 28, Zendaya, 29, and Sweeney, 28, who are locked in conflict, need to “grow up” and "put aside all three of them together to properly hash things out."

Notably, a "big turning point" in their relationship came after the death of Angus Cloud in 2023, as he was a "peacemaker among the group" and a humble guy to a fault.

The insider stated, "Right now, Zendaya – the most popular and successful cast member – just doesn't care if she has a working relationship with Sydney or Jacob.”

"She's ready to wash her hands of both of them completely,” claimed the source.

It is pertinent to mention that Cloud, who played Fezco in Euphoria seasons 1 and 2, passed away due to a lethal overdose from a mix of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and benzodiazepines at the age of 25 on July 31, 2023.