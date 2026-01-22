David, Victoria Beckham receives good news amid Brooklyn, Nicola feud

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have been told that the ongoing feud with Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz would one day be resolved.

Television host Billy Bush said he remains hopeful that Brooklyn could one day repair his strained relationship with his family as he drew comparisons to Prince Harry.

He noted that as the Duke of Sussex recently met with his father King Charles on trip to UK, Brooklyn would also be able to leave all this behind and reconcile with Beckhams.

Speaking about the situation on Fox News Digital, Bush suggested that while reconciliation is always possible, it may take significant time and depend on how Brooklyn’s personal life unfolds.

He said Brooklyn is currently standing firmly by his wife, which he believes has further widened the distance between him and his parents.

"Like with Harry, you always hold a small little space, a little percentage that maybe they'll reconcile down the road and perhaps that's sadly in divorce,” the host said.

“Who knows, it looks like if Brooklyn Beckham stays married to Nicola Peltz Beckham for eternity, the chances they heal are probably not great.

"But if something happens, maybe he does go back to his family, but right now he's taking his wife's side. What do they say? Happy wife, happy life. I mean, what choice does he have?"

The 26-year-old accused the football icon and the fashion designer of trying to undermine his marriage to Nicola Peltz.

The post claimed that the couple had long controlled the family narrative in the press and had actively tried to interfere in his relationship.