Photo: Yerin Ha recalls chemistry read with Luke Thompson ahead of 'Bridgerton' season 4

Yerin Ha has reflected on her initial interacting with Luke Thompson.

Speaking to InStyle, the 28-year-old actress opened up about her very first interaction with co-star Luke Thompson.

Recalling their initial chemistry read, she revealed that she was feeling particularly “loopy” at the time

As per her, logging onto a Zoom call with Thompson, 37, at 11 p.m. local time from Korea, the unusual hour and circumstances left her slightly disoriented going into the audition.

Thompson later joined the conversation to share his own memory of that first meeting, noting that despite the obvious limitations of a virtual audition, something genuine still came through.

“I just remember feeling, despite the artifice of an audition, the Zoom delay, and shaky internet connection, that we were actually talking to each other,” he continued.

Reflecting further on the experience, the actress explained that she had assumed Thompson had already endured a long day of auditions and didn’t want to take up more of his time.

“I just assumed that [Thompson] probably had a day full of auditions, and he must be tired. So I didn’t want to waste his time. I didn’t even really have chit-chat. I just got straight into the scene,” Ha said of the chemistry read.