Prince Harry receives new title after bold step

Piers Morgan gives new title to Prince Harry after bold step

Outspoken British presenter Piers Morgan has lashed out at Prince Harry as he embarked on a secret mission hours before King Charles III's return to the UK.

Morgan, 60, has lambasted the Duke of Sussex once again as Harry flew to Ukraine to meet victims of the war amid conflict with Russia, making the surprise visit as part of his ongoing work with wounded veterans.

Turning to X, formerly known as Twitter, the former Good Morning Britain (GMB) wrote: "So, Hypocrite Harry flies straight from a British court where he is suing for more protection in UK because it’s too dangerous for him… to a warzone in Ukraine. He really is as dumb as a rock."

Morgan's comments sparked reactions, with one reacting: "Your takes of truth on this are the best."

A second one joked: "That's an insult to rocks."

However, few others went on admiring the Duke for his decision to support the war victims as the Duke, who spent 10 years in the British Army, was accompanied by team members from the Invictus Games Foundation, including four veterans who have experienced similar rehabilitation methods.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said Harry had been invited by the centre's CEO, Olga Rudneva, a year ago, and at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, which took place in February.

Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 to offer injured veterans the challenge of competing in sports event.