Prince Harry receives serious backlash despite efforts to win King's heart

Prince Harry received an upsetting title despite becoming the second royal who performed a meaningful duty close to his family's heart.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex travelled to Ukraine on April 10 alongside the Invictus Games delegation after his two-day hearing in court related to his security case.

The former working royal visited Superhumans Center in Lviv, a facility "providing prosthesis, rehabilitation, reconstructive surgery, and psychological care for those affected by the war."

Speaking of Harry's latest move, royal commentator Benjamin Butterworth called out him for demanding more security in the UK and travelling to a less secure country.

In conversation with GB, he said, "The optics of this are slightly ridiculous. To be in London saying London is too unsafe without state approved security, but I'm going to go to Ukraine."

Moreover, the royal expert slammed the Duke for being 'petty' as according to him he tried to steal the spotlight from his cancer-stricken father King Charles' Italy trip.

Benjamin stated, "The royal calendar is carefully planned for those moments, and he has chosen to time this to try and take attention away from the final day of their state visit. It just has something of a pettiness to it."

It is pertinent to note that Prince Harry becomes the second royal after Duchess Sophie to visit a war-hit country. It has been said that the Duke might have won his father King Charles' heart with his latest move.