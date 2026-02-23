'House of the Dragon' season three promises total chaos as 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' final episode drops

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' prequel 'House of the Dragon' is set to show full-scale war in season three

Blood and fire are always, it appears, in the destiny of Westeros—a fictional kingdom in the A Song of Ice and Fire universe—but as House of the Dragon makers promise, season three will see the chaos at a scale never seen before.



Ryan Condal, who serves as the series co-creator, teased after the season two finale in the Inside the Episode special that season three will show total destruction.

"While this season was very much about the fits and starts of an early medieval war, season 3 is clearly going to be about total war," he shared at the time.

Emma D'Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), and Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen) are reprising their roles.

The recently released trailer offered a glimpse into what Condal previously described: Dance of Dragons.

"You are the queen of dragons. You have absolute power within your grasp. This is the moment you become queen," Daemon tells Rhaenyra in the teaser.

House of the Dragon will debut in June 2026, but HBO is yet to announce a specific date.

Update on 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' season two

In the hot anticipation of House of the Dragon season three, HBO dropped A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season one final episode.

Season two, meanwhile, is currently in production after the first season received an overwhelmingly positive response from viewers and critics.