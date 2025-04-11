Meghan Markle steps into women's health space with new investment

Meghan Markle has stepped into the women's health space with a new investment aimed at supporting those navigating menopause.
The Duchess of Sussex recently joined a $63million (£48 million) Series B funding round for Midi Health, a digital clinic offering virtual care for women dealing with menopause and midlife health issues.
Prince Harry's sweetheart's involvement first reported by Fortune and confirmed to TechCrunch by a source familiar with the deal, marks yet another addition to her growing list of U.S.-based business ventures since moving across the Atlantic with family in 2020.
It is worth mentioning that Meghan is joining forces with a number of high-profile starts, including actress Connie Britton of White Lotus, comedian Amy Schumer, and fashion icon Tory Burch.
Sources close to the Duchess say she's prioritising investments in companies founded or led by women, a trend that's become a hallmark of her business strategy.
The latest move underscores Meghan's broader interest in purpose-driven entrepreneurship, as she continues to support brands an platforms aligned with empowerment and wellness..
