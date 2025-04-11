Palace confirms royal family reunion after Charles, Camilla return to UK

King Charles and Queen Camilla just celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary

King Charles and Queen Camilla will take center stage at this year’s Easter Sunday service, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a fresh statement.

According to the Palace, “Their Majesties The King and Queen, accompanied by Members of the Royal Family, will attend the Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor on Easter Sunday,” which falls on April 20.

The announcement follows the monarchs' return from a state visit to Italy, where they also celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.

Though it hasn’t been confirmed who will join the service, royal watchers are eager to see Kate Middleton make an appearance. Last year, the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as their children, did not attend the service as she was undergoing cancer treatment.

But now that she’s in remission, and Prince William has returned from Paris with their eldest son George, the Wales family is expected to join the King and Queen on Sunday.

This year’s gathering follows the King’s emotional appearance at the same event in 2024, which marked his first major public outing after his own cancer diagnosis.

Last year’s service saw Charles and Camilla joined by Princess Anne, Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew, and Sarah Ferguson.

Other royals like Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara and Mike Tindall, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and Lady Louise Windsor have also attended in previous years.